Dr. Chebbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Chebbo works at
Locations
-
1
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St Rm 0-D, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chebbo?
About Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710115910
Education & Certifications
- SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chebbo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chebbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chebbo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.