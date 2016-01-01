Overview

Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bilal works at OKLAHOMA NEPHROLOGY ASSOC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.