Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bilal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Nephrology Assoc3366 NW Expressway Ste 730 Bldg D, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4944
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilal?
About Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609030345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilal works at
Dr. Bilal has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bilal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.