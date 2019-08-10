Dr. Bilal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 77 Nelson St Ste 220, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 252-7434
-
2
Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center400 Fort Hill Ave, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 393-7312
-
3
Auburn Memorial Hospital17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 255-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilal?
Dr. Bilal is the best doctor in all of New York!! He really cares about his patients and is one of the smartest psychiatrists that always has the right diagnosis. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Ahmad Bilal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487747424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilal has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.