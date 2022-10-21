See All Vascular Surgeons in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (149)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Bhatti works at North Shore Vascular Surgery, Port Jefferson, NY in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Vascular Surgery PC
    620 Belle Terre Rd Ste 2, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 524-5960
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Everything with my procedure went smooth. I felt very comfortable in the office. I had no problems and I can thank Dr Bhatti and his staff for that. I am an easy going guy and this was an easy going procedure.
    Paul Fuzie — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598783953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • stev
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
