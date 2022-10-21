Overview

Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Bhatti works at North Shore Vascular Surgery, Port Jefferson, NY in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.