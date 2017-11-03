Overview

Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Barakzoy works at North Florida Surgeons Colon and Rectal Associates Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.