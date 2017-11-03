Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakzoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Physicians Hearing Care1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 579-3578MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ahmad Barakzoy, MD3599 University Blvd S Ste 404, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 579-3578
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barakzoy is the best doctor I've ever had. He always greets me with "my friend" and checks on me at least once a week and when I was in the hospital, he came by every day, sometimes at night making sure I didn't have any issues. Great guy.
About Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Urdu
- 1245335470
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barakzoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakzoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakzoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakzoy has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakzoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barakzoy speaks Persian and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakzoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakzoy.
