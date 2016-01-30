Dr. Ahmad Hani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Hani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Hani, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4200
Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty2128 Embassy Dr Ste A, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (800) 416-4441
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Timely appointment, talked to my teenaged son, rather than at him or to me. He explained the condition, his concerns, and treatment options very clearly and in a way that my son could fully understand. I also found him to have a good sense of humor, which helped reduce my sons stress level.
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1992778336
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Urology
Dr. Hani speaks Arabic.
