Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MACQUEEN GIBBS WILLIS SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Bali works at Bali Surgical Practice in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pm. & R. Assoc. Inc.
    400 Court St Ste 203, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 346-2254
  2. 2
    Charleston Area Medical Center Inc
    501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 346-2254
  3. 3
    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-5432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.3
    About Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1689670069
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MACQUEEN GIBBS WILLIS SCHOOL OF NURSING
