Overview

Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MACQUEEN GIBBS WILLIS SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Bali works at Bali Surgical Practice in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.