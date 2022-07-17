Dr. Badri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Badri, DO
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Badri, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Badri works at
Locations
Ganchi Plastic Surgery PA342 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 870-0777Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
One Oak Medical Group2 Sears Dr Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 870-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw two Dr’s prior to choosing Dr Badri. They did not have time for me and they were not clear about what needed to be done Dr Badri was knowledgeable about my Achilles rupture, and made me feel confident in his ability to perform the suggested lengthening and connecting The surgery was a success and I am recovering beautifully. I recommend Dr Badri and his wonderful staff highly! I am so fortunate to have found him!
About Dr. Ahmad Badri, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1790047959
Education & Certifications
- RWJ Barnabas
- Palisades Medical Center of NY Presbyterian Healthcare
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badri accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badri works at
Dr. Badri has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badri speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Badri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.