Dr. Ahmad Badri, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Badri works at Vein Specialist Centers in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.