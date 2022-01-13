See All Neurologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD

Neurology
4 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Ata works at Lewis Pain & Physical Medicine in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NeuroCare of Texas
    5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-0808
    Neuro Care of Texas
    5550 Warren Pkwy Ste 220, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Partial Seizure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2022
    Fully impressed with the office, staff and physician. And they spent quality time with each patient, explained the diagnosis and the treatment plan thoroughly. As a registered nurse, I see quality this clinic. Patient centered and focused! Great clinic!
    Daphne — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1972525939
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • United Hospital
    • Asghar Mall
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ata works at Lewis Pain & Physical Medicine in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ata’s profile.

    Dr. Ata has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ata speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

