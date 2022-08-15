Overview

Dr. Ahmad Aslami, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.



Dr. Aslami works at Odessa Medical Group in Odessa, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.