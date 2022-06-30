Dr. Ahmad Ascha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Ascha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Ascha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their residency with St Luke'S Med Center
Dr. Ascha works at
Locations
-
1
North Coast Endoscopy5105 Som Center Rd, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 352-9400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
North Coast Endoscopy9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ascha?
As awkward and anxiety ridden as a coloniscopy can be the office make you feel at ease during and after the procedure!
About Dr. Ahmad Ascha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1225113327
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascha works at
Dr. Ascha has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ascha speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.