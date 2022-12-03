Dr. Ahmad Ardekani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardekani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Ardekani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Ardekani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Ardekani works at
Locations
Dr Ardekanis Stress Clinic PC10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 310A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing him not only helped get my life to a happy place it ,helped with the things I needed help with most .
About Dr. Ahmad Ardekani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardekani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardekani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardekani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardekani has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardekani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardekani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardekani.
