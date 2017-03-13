Dr. Ahmad Anouti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anouti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Anouti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Anouti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Anouti works at
Locations
Neurological Associates of Hampton Roads300 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0508Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Anouti and was diagnosed with Parkinsons. He was so gentle explaining this disease and took the time to talk to my husband also. He did all the tests and started me on meds. He always took ample time with me and listened to me at every appointment. When he left I started seeing another Neurologist. She is telling me that I do not have Parkinsons. I know Dr.Anouti would take care of this mix-up if he could.
About Dr. Ahmad Anouti, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anouti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anouti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anouti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anouti works at
Dr. Anouti has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anouti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Anouti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anouti.
