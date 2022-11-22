Overview

Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Amir works at Pacific Eye Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA and San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.