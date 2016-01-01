Dr. Ahmad Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Amin, MD is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. Dr. Amin completed a residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals. He currently practices at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Amin is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 695-8106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ahmad Amin, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609037357
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
