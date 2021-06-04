Overview

Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Alwan works at Neurology Medical Care Assocs in Vestal, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.