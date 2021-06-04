See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Vestal, NY
Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Alwan works at Neurology Medical Care Assocs in Vestal, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliates in Psychology PC
    200 Front St Ste C, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 239-5694
  2. 2
    52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 729-1521
  3. 3
    United Health Services (uhs)
    33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 763-6183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chenango Memorial Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Vertigo
Dystonia
Tremor
Vertigo
Dystonia

Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2021
    Very positive experience. I brought my husband in for memory problems. Dr. Alwan was very thorough and thoughtful. He diagnosed him with dementia and outlined the plan of care for us. I'm glad we saw him. This is a very scary disease and I was dreading coming to see a neurologist about it but the doctor really alleviated our concerns and made it a very pleasant experience.
    — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alwan has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

