Dr. Ahmad Al-Taweel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Al-Taweel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Al-Taweel works at
Locations
Southeast Houston Cardiology5010 Crenshaw Rd Ste 110, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 299-3881Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Houston Cardiology530 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-4047Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is on top of everything....Best Cardiologist I've ever experienced!!!! Thank you for saving me and making me feel 100% again.
About Dr. Ahmad Al-Taweel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1255775748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Al-Taweel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Taweel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Taweel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Taweel works at
Dr. Al-Taweel speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Taweel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Taweel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Taweel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Taweel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.