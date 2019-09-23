Overview

Dr. Ahmad Al-Raqqad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Al-Raqqad works at Blackstone Cardiology Associates in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.