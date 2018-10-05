Dr. Al-Khatib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Al-Khatib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Al-Khatib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Locations
1
Benton Neurocare Inc.811 SE 28th St Ste 5, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 254-9761
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Al-Khatib is knowledgeable about many different issues when it comes to the brain and the nervous system; therefore he knows what works and what doesn’t for many. However, he is aware that people and problems are not a one size fits all. His office staff are friendly and they do all that they can to help in anyway they can. I highly recommend him and a plus that’s he’s easier and quicker to get in to when all others have several months wait for new patients.
About Dr. Ahmad Al-Khatib, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
