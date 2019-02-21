Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasem Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Agha Medical Inc.1600 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0111
2
Special Home Health Care LLC13303 S Ridgeland Ave Unit C, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 385-6000
3
Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers150 W High St, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 942-2932MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We thank God every day for finding us Dr. Agha. He is a wonderful physician, kind, caring, and concerned. We would not have the life we do today without his care. We have been seeing him for six years now and have been grateful since the first meeting in the hospital. I have 100% confidence in Dr. Agha and I trust him completely. I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Agha always.
About Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1376592717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kasem Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasem Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasem Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasem Agha has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasem Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasem Agha speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasem Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasem Agha.
