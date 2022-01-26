Overview

Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Abu-Halimah works at Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.