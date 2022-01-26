Dr. Abu-Halimah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Abu-Halimah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 322-2318
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abu-Halimah?
I was referred to Dr Abu for my hypertension. He is one of the most thorough doctors I have seen. He explains your circumstances so you understand. He and his staff was so polite and courteous during my visit. He genuinely cares about your well being and you are his main focus during the examination. I feel he is not just my doctor but a caring friend as well. Thanks Dr Abu!!
About Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013958776
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Halimah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Halimah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Halimah works at
Dr. Abu-Halimah has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Halimah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abu-Halimah speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Halimah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Halimah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Halimah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Halimah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.