Overview

Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Abdelwahed works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonology | Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.