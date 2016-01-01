See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Toledo, OH
Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.

Dr. Abdelwahed works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonology | Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Spec Inc
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
  • ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
  • ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English, Arabic
    1194981365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    New York Methodist Hospital
    Ross University School of Medicine
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelwahed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelwahed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelwahed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelwahed works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonology | Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Abdelwahed’s profile.

    Dr. Abdelwahed has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelwahed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelwahed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelwahed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelwahed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelwahed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

