Dr. Ahilan Sivaganesan, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahilan Sivaganesan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sivaganesan works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 24, 2022
Dr. Siva, as he is known, treated me (62yo woman) with both respect and care. He operated on me recently for an anterior and posterior cervical spine surgery. I interviewed three neurosurgeons before I selected him. Dr Siva really listened to what I was feeling as a human being. He gave me the time to answer my questions. Here in the Philadelphia area, there are many fine medical institutions, hospitals and neurosurgeons, but Dr Siva stood out because of how he conducts himself as both healer and a person. He really takes the time to hear what a patient is experiencing and makes thoughtful decisions. I feel extremely grateful with my choice.
Lenore D — Jun 24, 2022
About Dr. Ahilan Sivaganesan, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811332174
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital for Special Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering
Residency
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ahilan Sivaganesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivaganesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sivaganesan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sivaganesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sivaganesan works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sivaganesan’s profile.

Dr. Sivaganesan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivaganesan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivaganesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivaganesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

