Dr. Ahila Subramanian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Subramanian works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.