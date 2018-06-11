See All Allergists & Immunologists in Strongsville, OH
Dr. Ahila Subramanian, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahila Subramanian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Subramanian works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strongsville Family Health Center
    16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 878-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Allrgy/Immnlgy
    9500 Euclid Ave # A90, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-5810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2018
    Dr. Subramanian helped me breathe! I have allergies and she prescribed the exact right medications. What a difference this spring and summer. Saves me from sneezing and buying dozens of boxes of Kleenex. She knew exactly the right course of treatment. THANK YOU!!!
    HInckley — Jun 11, 2018
    About Dr. Ahila Subramanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447456413
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Clin Found
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OSU/Columbus Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahila Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

