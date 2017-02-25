Overview

Dr. Ahamed Shamsedeen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanover Township, PA. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Shamsedeen works at InterMountain Medical Group in Hanover Township, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.