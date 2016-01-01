Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahad Sadiq, MD
Dr. Ahad Sadiq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Center of Hope1520 Provident Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 372-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Ahad Sadiq, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.