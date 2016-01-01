Overview

Dr. Ahad Sadiq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Sadiq works at Fort Wayne Med Hem/Onclgy Inc in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.