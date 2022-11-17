See All Ophthalmologists in Zephyrhills, FL
Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD

Cataract Surgery
5 (262)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Mahootchi works at The Eye Clinic of Florida in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Clinic of Florida
    6739 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 779-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 262 ratings
    Patient Ratings (262)
    5 Star
    (254)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Mahootchi for a second opinion and he gave me a much better option to try to unblock a tear duct on my left eye. In two visits he was able to open up the tear duct with a less invasive treatments. I'm very thankful that he saved me from getting an invasive and expensive procedure that was offered by another Dr. Thank you, Dr. Mahootchi and team!!!
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
    About Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043218118
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Nashville, TN
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahootchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahootchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahootchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahootchi works at The Eye Clinic of Florida in Zephyrhills, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mahootchi’s profile.

    Dr. Mahootchi has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahootchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    262 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahootchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahootchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahootchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahootchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

