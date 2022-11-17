Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahootchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Mahootchi works at
Locations
The Eye Clinic of Florida6739 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 779-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Mahootchi for a second opinion and he gave me a much better option to try to unblock a tear duct on my left eye. In two visits he was able to open up the tear duct with a less invasive treatments. I'm very thankful that he saved me from getting an invasive and expensive procedure that was offered by another Dr. Thank you, Dr. Mahootchi and team!!!
About Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Ophthalmology
- Internal Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Nashville, TN
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- Rhodes College
- Ophthalmology
