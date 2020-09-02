See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. Ahad Khan, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (233)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ahad Khan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore,Bahawalpur, Pakistan and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Ideal Body Institute Duluth in Duluth, GA with other offices in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ideal Body Institute Duluth
    3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 290, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
    IBI Healthcare Institute
    367 Athens Hwy Ste 100A, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760

Hospital Affiliations
  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Obesity
Hemorrhoids
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Khan is an awesome surgeon.
    Anonymous — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Ahad Khan, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English, Urdu
    • 1184889792
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF
    • Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore,Bahawalpur, Pakistan
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    233 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

