Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agustus Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Agustus Beck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center - Bhu13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Advanced Cardiology Consultants Inc531 5th Ave, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like him because he explains stuff to you in a way you understand it. Dr Beck your the best
About Dr. Agustus Beck, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154314797
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.