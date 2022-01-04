Overview

Dr. Agustin Sanz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from East Central University School of Medicine|Universidad Central de Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Sanz works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.