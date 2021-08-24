Overview

Dr. Agustin Ibarrola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University of Louisiana



Dr. Ibarrola works at Palm Beach Surgical Associates in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.