Dr. Agustin Escalante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Overview
Dr. Agustin Escalante, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-4953Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
UT Medicine Rheumatology8300 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 4A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Agustin Escalante, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escalante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escalante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escalante has seen patients for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escalante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escalante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escalante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.