Dr. Agustin Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West New York, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Catol Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at East Hudson Primary Care in West New York, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.