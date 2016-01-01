Dr. Agustin Busta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agustin Busta, MD
Overview
Dr. Agustin Busta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Academic Program of Human Medicine, Mayor De San Marcos National University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 85th Street178 E 85th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-6776
-
2
Northwell Health44 Sherman Ave, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 781-1057
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 59th Street110 E 59 8 Fl St Ste 8B, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-4972
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Agustin Busta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447248786
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology and Metabolism, New York University Medical Center, New York, NY, 1996
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Cabrini Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Academic Program of Human Medicine, Mayor De San Marcos National University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Busta has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Busta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.