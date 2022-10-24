Dr. Argenal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
John Muir Physician Network2485 High School Ave Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 671-2676
John Muir Medical Center Concord2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 671-0610
John Muir Health Urgent Care Center2400 Balfour Rd Ste 201, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 308-8120
- 4 1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd Rm 418, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 947-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Dr. Argenal is a professional, knowledgeable, and caring doctor. His expertise in Cardiology cannot be beat. You cannot put your heart in better hands.
About Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Martinez Va Hosp
- USPHS Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Argenal has seen patients for Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argenal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Argenal speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Argenal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argenal.
