See All Cardiologists in Concord, CA
Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD

Cardiology
5 (24)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Argenal works at John Muir Cardiovascular Medical in Concord, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dan Tsoi, MD
Dr. Dan Tsoi, MD
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    John Muir Physician Network
    2485 High School Ave Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 671-2676
  2. 2
    John Muir Medical Center Concord
    2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 671-0610
  3. 3
    John Muir Health Urgent Care Center
    2400 Balfour Rd Ste 201, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 308-8120
  4. 4
    1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd Rm 418, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 947-5225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syncope
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Hypertension
Syncope
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Argenal?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Argenal is a professional, knowledgeable, and caring doctor. His expertise in Cardiology cannot be beat. You cannot put your heart in better hands.
    DD — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Argenal to family and friends

    Dr. Argenal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Argenal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD.

    About Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629045372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Martinez Va Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • USPHS Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Argenal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Argenal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Argenal has seen patients for Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argenal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Argenal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argenal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argenal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argenal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.