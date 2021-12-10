Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agustin Andrade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agustin Andrade, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
Louis M Collazo MD PA4308 Alton Rd Ste 620, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
A narural comunicator, Dr. Andrade was great. All the things other doctor's couldn't or wouldn't answer, he did. I left relieved when I left his office and armed with a plan. He is an excellent and knowledgeable doctor with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Agustin Andrade, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1104869064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrade speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.