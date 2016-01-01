See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Waipahu, HI
Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Quiane works at 5 Minute Pharmacy Specialty in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5 Minute Pharmacy Specialty
    94-216 Farrington Hwy, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 678-3575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Canker Sore
Nasopharyngitis
Gastritis
Canker Sore
Nasopharyngitis
Gastritis

Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952496283
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quiane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quiane works at 5 Minute Pharmacy Specialty in Waipahu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Quiane’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

