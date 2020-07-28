Overview

Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Lugo works at Center Arthritis/Respiratry Dis in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.