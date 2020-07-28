See All Rheumatologists in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (9)
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Lugo works at Center Arthritis/Respiratry Dis in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Arthritis and Respiratory Diseases
    3 Medical Center Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 634-0534

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Sabine County Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • Tyler County Hospital
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Joint Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2020
    My daughter has used Dr. Lugo for the last three years, and we have been very pleased with her treatment. Her nurse is so sweet and takes time whether in person or on the phone to find out how everything is going. Dr. Lugo is very thorough and takes her time examining and explaining bloodwork every time. My daughter sees her every 3 months unless her numbers go up and the. It is every six weeks. Dr. Lugo has called us at home to check up on my daughter and still talks about the first time she saw my daughter and how much she has improved since then. She is a very caring and thoughtful doctor..
    Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD
    About Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215027909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
