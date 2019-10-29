Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 723-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful.. We've been seeing Dr. Kowalska for some time now.. She takes her time, explains everything clearly. Although sometimes we wait for an appointment, she is definitely worth the wait. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538320189
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalska has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalska.
