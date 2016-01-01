Dr. Agnes Wrobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Agnes Wrobel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Wrobel works at
Locations
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-7131MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 577-9700
- 3 26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 898-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Agnes Wrobel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013077882
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrobel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrobel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.