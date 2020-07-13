Overview

Dr. Agnes Solon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.



Dr. Solon works at Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.