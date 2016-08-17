See All Nephrologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD

Nephrology
36 years of experience

Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Schrader works at Indiana Nephrology And Internal Medicine in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fresenius Medical Care Noblesville
    165 Sheridan Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-0363
    Champaign Dental Group
    8935 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 574-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Henry Community Health
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2016
    I consider Dr. Schrader to be the finest doctor I have ever had. She was my nephrologist until I "graduated" recently from her care. I recently discovered that with patients with appointments the following week, she takes home patient charts and test data to study on the weekends and makes notes! Talk about dedicated! More than any other physician I have had, she makes connections and delineates cause/effect. She is brilliant and compassionate, funny and uplifting! Love her!
    About Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225023526
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrader has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

