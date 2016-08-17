Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.
Fresenius Medical Care Noblesville165 Sheridan Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 773-0363
Champaign Dental Group8935 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 574-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I consider Dr. Schrader to be the finest doctor I have ever had. She was my nephrologist until I "graduated" recently from her care. I recently discovered that with patients with appointments the following week, she takes home patient charts and test data to study on the weekends and makes notes! Talk about dedicated! More than any other physician I have had, she makes connections and delineates cause/effect. She is brilliant and compassionate, funny and uplifting! Love her!
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225023526
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
