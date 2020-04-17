See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sheboygan, WI
Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Kresch works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
    3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700
  2. 2
    Prevea St. Mary's Health Center
    1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellin Memorial Hospital
  • Door County Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1871720995
    Education & Certifications

    • The George Washington University Hospital and Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
    • The George Washington University Hospital Department Of Internal Medicine, Primary Care Track, Washington, D.C.
    • University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kresch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kresch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kresch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kresch.

