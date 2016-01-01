Overview

Dr. Agnes Kovacs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Kovacs works at Emory University Hospital in Brookhaven, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.