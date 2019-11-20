Overview

Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Hurtuk works at Loyola Outpatient Center in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.