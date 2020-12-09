Dr. Agnes David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes David, MD
Dr. Agnes David, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Mciver Urological Clinic Beach Office1370 13th Ave S Ste 119, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-4994
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. David was very thorough & kind. I was able to ask her questions & was not rushed. I have an impending surgery with her & I am confident I’m in great hands. Dr. David’s office staff is awesome! Thanks to all of you.
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.