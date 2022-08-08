Dr. Costello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnes Costello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agnes Costello, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Costello works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 938-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Costello is amazing with my son, he knows she’ll listen to his concerns and she always their to answers questions and concerns.
About Dr. Agnes Costello, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costello works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.