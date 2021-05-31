Dr. Agnes Chen-Stiebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen-Stiebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Chen-Stiebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agnes Chen-Stiebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Chen-Stiebel works at
Locations
1
Lake Success OB/GYN divison of ProHealth Care1 Dakota Dr Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
3
ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC1 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen-Stiebel is amazing. When my former gynecologist moved away I went in search for a replacement. My neighbor who is a nurse recommended her. I have seen her twice. I actually look forward to our next appointment because it'll be like seeing an old friend. She has the most wonderful way about her. She's doesn't rush, takes her time. She really seemed to care about me from the moment I met her. I have thanked my neighbor profusely for the recommendation. I love Dr. Chen-Stiebel and would highly recommend her. Ricki DiSalvo May 30, 2021
About Dr. Agnes Chen-Stiebel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen-Stiebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen-Stiebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen-Stiebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen-Stiebel works at
Dr. Chen-Stiebel has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen-Stiebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen-Stiebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen-Stiebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen-Stiebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen-Stiebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.