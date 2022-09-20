See All Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Uga works at Southwest Retina Consultants PA in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Schuster Eye Center
    1700 Curie Dr Ste 2100, El Paso, TX 79902
    Mesilla Valley Hospital
    3751 Del Rey Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I have been seeing him for over 5 years and think he is great. The TMS treatment for depression was very effective and long lasting.
    Ted Curry — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD
    About Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD

    Psychiatry
    16 years of experience
    English
    1083925945
    Education & Certifications

    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uga has seen patients for Insomnia, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

