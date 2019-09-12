See All Otolaryngologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 1, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 409-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1396897948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razvi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Razvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

