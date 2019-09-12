Overview

Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.